Luzardo (4-7) picked up the win in Monday's 4-0 victory over Atlanta, scattering four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 12.

The southpaw kept Atlanta from clinching another NL East title with one of his best performances of the year. Luzardo tied his career high in strikeouts -- generating a massive 20 swinging strikes among his 101 pitches -- while delivering his fourth straight quality start and his 11th in 18 outings. The 25-year-old ends a breakout campaign with a 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 120:35 K:BB through 100.1 innings, and the next step for Luzardo if he wants to become a true ace in 2023 is finding a way to stay off the IL.