Luzardo came away with a no-decision Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over five-plus innings in Miami's 5-4 victory over Milwaukee. He struck out four.

The southpaw blanked the Brewers for five innings before the wheels began to come off in the sixth, but he still exited the game with the Marlins ahead 4-1 before A.J. Puk served up a Carlos Santana homer that cashed in two baserunners Luzardo had left behind. It's just the second time in his last six outings he's been charged with more than two runs, a stretch in which Luzardo sports a 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB through 34 innings. The Marlins remain alive in the NL wild-card race, sitting one game back of the Cubs for the final spot heading into Sunday's action, so the club could need its best remaining starter to come up big in his final start of the regular season, likely to come on the road next week against the Mets.