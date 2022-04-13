Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over five innings while striking out a career-high 12.

The southpaw picked up right where he left off after an impressive spring training, popping 99.2 mph with his second pitch of the game and effectively mixing in his curve, sinker and changeup. Luzardo has struggled to turn his potential into production over the last couple seasons, but the early returns in 2022 suggest the 24-year-old is ready to break out. Luzardo is next scheduled to take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Cardinals.