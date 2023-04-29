Luzardo allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in Friday's win over the Cubs. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Through six innings, the only damage against Luzardo was a solo homer by Nelson Velazquez in the third. Luzardo was then charged with one more run in the seventh. He'd allowed 10 runs over his previous three starts but he lowered his season ERA to 3.48 after Friday's outing. Luzardo has also forced double-digit whiffs in every start this year, including 13 against the Cubs. He's currently lined up for a rematch with the Cubs in Chicago next week.