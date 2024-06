The Marlins are listing Luzardo (back) as their probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo pitched with some back stiffness in his last outing versus the Nationals, getting pulled after five innings and 77 pitches while displaying decreased velocity. He's evidently bounced back fine, though, and appears good to go for this weekend for a matchup against Seattle at home.