Luzardo (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday versus the Cardinals after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits across 4.1 innings. He had three strikeouts and two walks.

The 24-year-old fanned 12 and gave up only one run over five innings during his season debut, but the Cardinals had no issues reaching base against him Tuesday, including four extra-base hits. Luzardo now has a 4.82 ERA through two outings this year and is next projected to pitch Sunday in Atlanta.