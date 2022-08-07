Luzardo (3-4) earned the victory Sunday against the Cubs, striking out six in seven shutout innings while allowing a hit and a walk.

Luzardo was magnificent and efficient Sunday and got through the seven scoreless frames with 91 pitches thrown. At one point he retired 12 straight batters. It was the first time in his big-league career that he pitched seven innings in a start without allowing a run. In his two starts since returning from a forearm injury, he's allowed a total of two runs on four hits while fanning 11 in 12 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Atlanta.