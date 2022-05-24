Luzardo (forearm) has yet to start a throwing program since being placed on the 15-day injured list in mid-May, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old is eligible to be activated later this week but obviously won't be ready to return at that point. Luzardo is dealing with a strained left forearm, and his return timeline isn't likely to receive much clarity until he's at least able to resume throwing.