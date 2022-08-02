Luzardo (2-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Luzardo made his first major-league appearance since May 10 and was able to stick around for 81 pitches, 49 of which were strikes. He gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but held the Reds scoreless in each of his other four frames; however, he received little support from his offense and was tagged with the loss. It was nonetheless a positive return for Luzardo, who had previously been on the 60-day IL with a forearm strain. He should be a fixture in the Marlins rotation for the rest of the season barring any further injury issues.