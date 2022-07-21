Luzardo (forearm) will make his second rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo, who has resided on the injured list since May 15 with a left forearm strain, made his first rehab appearance July 16 with Single-A Jupiter, covering three innings and striking out three while allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks. In addition to getting a stiffer test for his second rehab start, Luzardo is also expected to build up to four innings Friday. Luzardo will probably need at least one additional rehab start beyond Friday before slotting back into the Miami rotation in early August. Prior to getting hurt, Luzardo was off to a solid start to the season with a 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41 strikeouts over 29 innings.