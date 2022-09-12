Luzardo (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing five runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three in 3.1 innings.

Luzardo struggled from start to finish and allowed at least two baserunners in each of the four innings he appeared. Eleven of the 21 batters he faced reached safely and the leadoff man reached in three of the four frames. He entered play Sunday having not hit a single batter in any of his 13 outings but hit two of the first 12 hitters to come to the plate. His next start will likely be next weekend in Washington.