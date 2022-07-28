Luzardo (forearm) struck out six and allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks Wednesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville.

While making the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at Jacksonville, Luzardo tossed 75 pitches (45 strikes) and faced 22 batters. That sort of workload suggests that Luzardo is stretched out enough to make his next start in the big leagues, assuming the Marlins are comfortable with how the southpaw checked out physically following Wednesday's outing. Luzardo turned in a 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB over 29 innings in his first six starts of the season with the Marlins before he landed on the injured list in mid-May with a left forearm strain.