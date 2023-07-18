Luzardo allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday.

Luzardo had been on an impressive roll coming into the contest, notching five straight quality starts during which he posted a 1.14 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB over 31.2 innings. That magic came to least a temporary end Monday, as the left-hander tied a season-low by completing just four frames while posting more walks (three) than strikeouts (two). Luzardo had issued two or fewer free passes in 12 straight outings heading into the matchup, but his lack of control was a major factor in his undoing, as he threw just 52 of 92 pitches for a strike. Given his recent dominance, there's still plenty to be excited about for fantasy managers who roster Luzardo, and he'll look to bounce back in his second start of the week, which is tentatively lined up to come at home versus Colorado this weekend.