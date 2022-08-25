Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the A's, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

While he wasn't at his most dominant, Luzardo did take a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jonah Bride broke it up with a leadoff single. The southpaw tossed 66 of 102 pitches for strikes as he delivered his second straight quality start and fifth in 11 trips to the mound this season. Luzardo will take a 3.34 ERA and 69:23 K:BB through 59.1 innings into his next outing.