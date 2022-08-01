The Marlins will activate Luzardo (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to have him start Monday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo missed just shy of three months with his forearm injury, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to rejoin Miami's rotation. He threw 75 pitches in his final rehab start, so his pitch count will likely be limited to some degree in his first outing back with the big club.