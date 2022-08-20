Luzardo allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Two of Luzardo's four starts in August have been quality, with Friday's effort arguably one of his best all year given the opponent. He was charged with one run in the seventh inning, surrendered by Steven Okert after Luzardo left the contest with one on and one out. The 24-year-old southpaw has pitched to a 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB through 52.1 innings across 10 starts this year.