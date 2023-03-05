Luzardo gave up three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings while striking out three in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

A three-run homer by minor-league veteran Lorenzo Cedrola in the second inning marred his outing, but Luzardo was otherwise sharp and his strikeout victims included Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. The 25-year-old southpaw has a 4:0 K:BB through his first 4.2 innings this spring, and if Luzardo can stay healthy in 2023 he could be poised for a breakout campaign.