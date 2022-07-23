Luzardo (forearm) threw four no-hit innings while striking out three with Triple-A Jacksonville during a rehab outing Friday.

Luzardo has been sidelined since early May but has now made multiple rehab appearances while building up to 51 pitches. He could make his next start in the big leagues on a limited pitch count, or the Marlins could opt to give him one more rehab outing to further ramp up.