Luzardo (2-3) took the loss during Tuesday's 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Luzardo got off to a rocky start by surrendering a walk and a home run before recording an out in the first inning, then put two more on via the walk in the third with both runners coming around to score. The 24-year-old has compiled nearly as many walks (16) as hits (18) this year, though he's whiffed an impressive 41 strikeouts in 29 innings and recorded six of eight outs via strikeout Tuesday. He's projected to toe the rubber again early next week against the Nationals.