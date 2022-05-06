Luzardo (2-2) took the loss against San Diego on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

If not for Manny Machado, the outcome could have been dramatically different for the left-handed hurler. Machado swatted a pair of solo homers for San Diego's only two runs of the game, and the Marlins offense was unable to muster much of a protest against a trio of Padres pitchers. Despite the disappointing outcome, this was another positive outing for Luzardo, as he racked up 13 swinging strikes and finished with his second consecutive quality start. He'll carry a 3.08 ERA into his next appearance, which is tentatively slated to come in Arizona on Tuesday.