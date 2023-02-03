Luzardo won his arbitration case with the Marlins on Friday, setting his salary for 2023 at $2.45 million, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Luzardo finished the 2022 campaign red-hot and concluded the season with a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 100.1 innings in 18 starts with the Marlins. As a result of the strong year, Luzardo was more inclined to win his arbitration case this offseason. The left-hander could be set for a breakout year in 2023 as he operates as Miami's number two option behind Sandy Alcantara in the team's rotation.