Luzardo won his arbitration case with the Marlins on Friday, setting his salary for 2023 at $2.45 million, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Luzardo finished the 2022 campaign red-hot and concluded the season with a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 100.1 innings in 18 starts with the Marlins. As a result of the strong year, Luzardo was more inclined to win his arbitration case this offseason. The left-hander could be set for a breakout year in 2023 as he operates as Miami's number two option behind Sandy Alcantara in the team's rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Ends season in dazzling fashion•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Another quality start•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Dominates Cubs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Deals quality start Friday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Pulled after 3.1 innings Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Fans nine in no-decision•