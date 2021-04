The Marlins activated Sanchez (groin) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to their alternate training site, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was sidelined for the last couple weeks of spring training with the strained right groin, but he looks like he'll be back to full strength when the minor-league season gets underway in May. Expect the Marlins to assign him to Triple-A Jacksonville, where he'll be able to play the outfield on an everyday basis.