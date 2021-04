The Marlins activated Sanchez (groin) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to their alternate training site, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was sidelined for the last couple weeks of spring training with a strained right groin, but he looks like he'll be back to full strength when the minor-league season gets underway in May. Expect the Marlins to assign him to Triple-A Jacksonville, where he'll be able to play the outfield on an everyday basis.