Sanchez is slashing .571/.600/1.179 with four homers and 14 RBI through seven games for Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest hitters in the minors through the first week of action. The Marlins have bypassed Sanchez for a promotion so far while trying to fill a hole in center field left by Starling Marte (ribs), but if he keeps raking, he should get another shot at the majors in the near future after a disappointing 2020 debut.