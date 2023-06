Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez will get a day off after he produced a .200 batting average with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored while walking six times and punching out 10 times while starting the first 11 games of June. Jorge Soler will take over in right field while Yuli Gurriel enters the lineup at first base after some shuffling and bats fifth against Seattle.