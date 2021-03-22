Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Monday that Sanchez (groin) has resumed hitting off a tee and has also been cleared for light sprinting, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is in the initial stage of a running progression after the Marlins shut him down a week ago with a right groin strain. The injury has taken Sanchez out of the mix for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, but he was never especially likely to break camp with the big club since veterans Adam Duvall and Corey Dickerson are both projected to handle full-time roles in the corner outfield to begin the season. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks in his recovery from the groin strain, Sanchez could be ready to go when Triple-A Jacksonville begins its season in May.