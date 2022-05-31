Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Rockies.
His second-inning blast off Ryan Feltner landed on the concourse beyond the upper deck down the right-field line, with a Statcast measurement of 496 feet making it the longest homer of 2022 to date, and the longest ever hit in Coors Field by a left-handed hitter. Only a 504-foot monster shot by Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 traveled further. Sanchez was batting .151 in May prior to the rocket, and on the season he's saddled with a .218/.277/.395 slash line, five homers, 14 RBI and 18 runs through 43 games.