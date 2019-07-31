Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Dealt to Fish
Sanchez was traded from the Rays to the Marlins along with Ryne Stanek in exchange for Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
While Sanchez is a top-100 prospect, it was difficult to see how he fit into the Rays' outfield plans in the coming years, so it made sense that he was included in a deal at this year's deadline. The 21-year-old right fielder slashed .275/.332/.404 with eight home runs and five steals in 78 games at Double-A, but is hitting just .206/.282/.317 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A. He has typically shown good contact skills for a 6-foot-3, 230-pound hitter with plus raw power, but he is still working on getting to that power in games. Look for him to possibly debut in the majors with the Marlins sometime next summer.
