Sanchez will start in right field and bat third Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After getting called up Tuesday following his red-hot start to the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, Sanchez picked up a start in left field and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Marlins' 2-1 loss. He'll shift over to right field to fill in for a resting Adam Duvall on Wednesday, but expect Sanchez to pick up most of his starts in left for the time being while both Garrett Cooper (back) and Corey Dickerson (foot) are on the injured list.