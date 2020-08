Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Sanchez had started in eight of his 10 games since being called up from the Marlins' alternate training site August 21, recording only one hit while striking out 10 times in 24 at-bats. Now on the bench for the third time in four games, Sanchez's time as a regular in the Miami lineup may be over for now.