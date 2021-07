Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

The left fielder came up a home run shy of the cycle in his first career three-hit game. Sanchez has seen regular playing time since he was called up June 15. The 23-year-old has a .265/.315/.434 slash line with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored through 23 contests, and he's even managed to trim his strikeout rate down to 27.0 percent.