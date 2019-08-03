Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Flashes power for New Orleans
Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A New Orleans on Friday.
In his second game for the Baby Cakes since being acquired by the Marlins at the trade deadline, Sanchez displayed the power potential that has made the 21-year-old such an intriguing prospect. He was slashing only .206/.282/.317 through 18 games for Durham prior to the trade, but he struggled last year after a midseason promotion to Double-A too, so an adjustment period at his new level isn't a big surprise. Given Miami's lack of depth in the outfield and the fact that he already has a spot on the 40-man roster, Sanchez could easily make his MLB debut in September and push for a starting job in camp next spring.
