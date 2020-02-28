Sanchez underwent hernia surgery in the offseason and is being eased into spring training as a result, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins' No. 8 fantasy prospect missed the end of the Triple-A season in 2019 with an injury, and it's now clearer what the nature of that injury was. Sanchez, who came over from the Rays in the Nick Anderson deal last July, is expected to begin the season back at Triple-A New Orleans, but the 22-year-old could factor into the outfield mix in the majors over the summer with a quick start.