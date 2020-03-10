Play

The Marlins optioned Sanchez to Triple-A Wichita on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He'll be joined in Wichita by two of the other Marlins' top position prospects in shortstop Jazz Chisholm and first baseman Lewin Diaz, who were also cut from big-league camp Tuesday. After coming over in a mid-season trade from the Rays last season, Sanchez logged 78 plate appearances for the Marlins' previous Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans, slashing .246/.338/.446.

More News
Our Latest Stories