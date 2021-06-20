Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and run-scoring single during Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Sanchez can thank some suspect Cubs' defense for his first big-league RBI, as his fifth-inning popup wound up falling on the infield grass and was later ruled a run-scoring single. His next RBI was well-earned, as he took a Rex Brothers' fastball the opposite way for his first major-league homer in the seventh inning. Sanchez has started three games since receiving the call to the big leagues Tuesday, recording two hits in 13 at-bats while striking out six times.