Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Sanchez extended the Marlins' lead to 3-0 in the second inning, but their offense was stymied from that point on. The outfielder has gone 12-for-46 (.261) with four extra-base hits, an 11:9 BB:K and seven RBI over his last 13 games. For the season, he's at a .231/.338/.347 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and five stolen bases on six attempts over 34 contests. Sanchez should have a little extra security in a starting role in the outfield after Derek Hill (wrist) landed on the injured list, though Dane Myers (oblique) has started a rehab assignment and could be back soon.