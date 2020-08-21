Sanchez is starting in right field and batting eighth Friday against the Nationals.
The 22-year-old was promoted from the alternate training site Thursday and will quickly get his first taste of major-league action. Sanchez was acquired by the Marlins in July 2019 and had a .246/.338/.446 slash line in 17 games with Triple-A New Orleans following the trade.
