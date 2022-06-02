Sanchez went 4-for-8 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Sanchez collected three hits in the earlier contest and followed that up with his sixth home run of the season in the second matchup. He enjoyed his time at Coors Field, collecting two home runs with four RBI and three runs scored across three games. However, prior to his trip to the hitter-friendly environment, Sanchez had just six hits across his last 26 at-bats while striking out at a 39.3 percent clip. For the season, he has maintained a .232/.287/.419 line across 167 plate appearances.