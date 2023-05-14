Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup Saturday against the Reds after he tweaked his hamstring earlier in the week, and he's now headed to the IL after he aggravated the injury. Sanchez will be eligible to be activated May 24, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point. Garrett Hampson, who is starting Sunday, and Peyton Burdick should see more run in right field while Sanchez is sidelined.