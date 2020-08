Sanchez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth in his big-league debut, Sanchez was simply overwhelmed in a tough matchup against southpaw Patrick Corbin. The 22-year-old outfielder should get a longer look and could have more success against opposite-handed hurlers, but as Miami saw recently with Monte Harrison, if Sanchez can't make contact, the rest of his tools become somewhat irrelevant.