site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jesus-sanchez-sent-to-alternate-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Sent to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
3:22 pm ET 1 min read
Sanchez was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site Tuesday.
Sanchez saw a major decrease in playing time recently as he started just one of the past five games while slashing .040/.172/.080 on the season. The 22-year-old will attempt to straighten things out at alternate camp. Jazz Chisholm was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read