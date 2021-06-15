Sanchez will be called up by the Marlins for the first time this season Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Sanchez projects for big raw power and big swing-and-miss issues. He only demonstrated the latter in his brief debut last year, striking at a 37.9 percent clip while going just 1-for-25 at the plate. He's fared far better in 33 games for Triple-A Jacksonville this season, striking out just 19.3 percent of the time while hitting .349 with nine homers. Exactly what kind of role he'll play at the big-league level remains to be seen, but it's likely that he'll be given a chance to show what he can do.