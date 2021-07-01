Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins will rest two of their rookies in the series finale in second baseman Jazz Chisholm and Sanchez, who had started in each of the team's last 27 and 13 games, respectively. Garrett Cooper will draw a start in the corner outfield in place of Sanchez, who is hitting .235 with two home runs and seven RBI since his June 15 call-up from Triple-A Jacksonville.