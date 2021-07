Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

His solo shot off Mitch White in the second inning gave the Marlins an early 2-0 lead. Sanchez snapped a 12-game power drought with the blast, and the 23-year-old is slashing .243/.303/.400 through 19 contests with three homers and nine RBI since his promotion.