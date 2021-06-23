Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old gave the Marlins an early lead by taking Ross Stripling deep in the second inning, but it was the only offense the team could muster. Sanchez has gone yard twice in the last three games and has a five-game hitting streak going after an 0-for-4 showing in his season debut, but he also has a 0:9 BB:K through those first six games.
