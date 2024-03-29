Sanchez went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Opening Day.

He hit into fielder's choices in his first two at-bats, but the first brought home Jazz Chisholm for the game's first run, and Sanchez swiped second base after the second. The 26-year-old outfielder had only four steals on six attempts in his career prior to Thursday and recorded an average sprint speed in the 54th percentile last season, so a sudden breakout in that category seems unlikely, but Sanchez will be looking to take another step forward as a hitter after producing a .253/.327/.450 slash line with 14 homers and 52 RBI over 402 plate appearances in 2023.