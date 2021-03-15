Sanchez will begin a rehab program this week to address a lingering right groin strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
With established veterans in Adam Duvall and Corey Dickerson expected to man the corner outfield for Miami in 2021, Sanchez wasn't a strong candidate to break camp with the big club anyway, but the groin injury should officially take him out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot. Sanchez, who hadn't made a Grapefruit League appearance since March 8, should have a good chance at being ready to go for the start of Triple-A Jacksonville's season in early May.