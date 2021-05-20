Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in Triple-A Jacksonville's 5-4 win over Norfolk.
Just over half way through the first month of the minor-league season, no hitter has been more productive than Sanchez. Incredibly, the 2-for-4 outing actually lowered the 23-year-old's batting average, which now sits at .510. A ridiculous .594 BABIP has certainly aided Sanchez, but the outfielder isn't merely getting by a cheap base knocks. Eleven of his 27 hits have gone for extra bases.
