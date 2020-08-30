site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: DFA'd by Miami
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tinoco was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday.
It's a tough break for Tinoco, as he had yet to allow a run through five innings this season. Sandy Alcantara was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
