Tinoco was traded to the Marlins on Thursday and will report to the team's alternate training site.

Tinoco appeared in 24 games for the Rockies in 2019, posting a 4.75 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. After failing to crack the Rockies' major-league roster to start this season, the right-hander will head to the Marlins where he will provide pitching depth while being stationed at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter.